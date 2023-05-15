Open Thread: Where Will Keon Coleman End Up

Hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. Let’s get a few discussions going to start the new week.

Keon Coleman

It has been over 2 weeks since the star WR has declared for the transfer portal. We’ve gotten reports of him taking visits to other schools, heard from even more schools that they are interested in his talents, and even read the (wishful?) speculation that he could return to MSU in the end. So where do you think Keon will end up?

Poll Where is Keon Coleman going to play next year? MSU

FSU

Ole Miss

Auburn

USC

Other vote view results 28% MSU (53 votes)

22% FSU (41 votes)

22% Ole Miss (41 votes)

6% Auburn (11 votes)

12% USC (22 votes)

8% Other (15 votes) 183 votes total Vote Now

NBA Conference Finals

The second round has wrapped up and, just like this past NCAA tournament, we have some very unlikely teams making it to the semifinals. In the east, Boston survived a 7-game battle to end Philadelphia’s season. And 8th-seeded Miami is still alive after dispatching the Knicks. This sets up a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seed Denver took care of business against an injury-depleted Phoenix squad, while another play-in team, the Lakers took out the defending champion Warriors in a series that I was really hoping would go the distance. An interesting fact I heard as the last of the 2nd round games was winding down, the Celtics/Heat and Nuggets/Lakers semifinals is the same pairings we had in the 2020 bubble playoffs. Let’s see what we end up with this time.

Poll Who will win the Eastern Conference Finals? Boston Celtics

Miami Heat vote view results 66% Boston Celtics (42 votes)

33% Miami Heat (21 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the Western Conference Finals? Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers vote view results 62% Denver Nuggets (41 votes)

37% Los Angeles Lakers (25 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

NBA Draft Lottery

The rights to select Victor Wembanyana will be determined Tuesday evening. The three teams that had the worst record this past season - Detroit, Houston, and San Antonio - each have a 14% chance of getting the top pick. Charlotte and Portland have the next best odds at 12.5 and 10.5%, respectively.

Poll Who will win the NBA Draft Lottery? Detroit Pistons

Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs

Charlotte Hornets

Portland Trailblazers

Other vote view results 41% Detroit Pistons (23 votes)

9% Houston Rockets (5 votes)

23% San Antonio Spurs (13 votes)

12% Charlotte Hornets (7 votes)

5% Portland Trailblazers (3 votes)

7% Other (4 votes) 55 votes total Vote Now

Let’s hear your thoughts on these topics or anything else you have on your mind.