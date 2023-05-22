Offseason News: Gavitt Games Announcement

Hey everyone, it has been slow times in the news cycle, so I have not put out one of these articles for a couple weeks. But here are some headlines worth sharing.

Basketball Scheduling

The pairings for the 2023 Gavitt Games between the B1G and Big East were announced today. Michigan State will be matched up against Butler. Butler is the team that halted MSU’s efforts to get to back-to-back championship games in the 2010 tournament. However, recent versions of the Bulldogs have been far from that level. They have not made the dance since 2018. Perhaps this matchup was made to give Pierre Brooks the chance to face his former squad as the junior transferred to Butler this offseason. I do hope he finds his shot next season, but obviously not in this game. The date for this game has not been announced. Also scheduled in the Gavitt Games is um @ St. John’s, so go Red Storm!

Football Scheduling

It was also announced today that the 2023 version of the Land Grant Trophy game between MSU and PSU will be moved up one day to be played on Black Friday, November 24. The game is in East Lansing this year and is the regular season finale.

Football Recruiting

A number of 2024 recruits are making plans to visit Michigan State in the near future. In-state stud LB Jeremiah Beasley is set to visit in early June. Per 247, he is the #13 linebacker in the nation and is just outside the top-150 overall.

Javarius Green, a three-star WR from North Carolina, is coming for his visit on June 9. He has already called MSU one of his finalists.

Also naming Sparty as one of his top choices is four-star TE Eric Karner from suburban Chicago. The competition for him is steep, though, with other finalists including Alabama, Florida, and A&M.

Transfer Portal

Last week, MSU gained a defensive tackle in Jalen Sami from the portal. There is familiarity here, as Jalen played for Coach Tucker at Colorado in Coach’s one season leading the Buffaloes. He has a chance to be a big part of the DL rotation and should help improve on last year’s low-ranked run defense.

MSU is working on getting DII WR Christian Carter out of Pittsburgh State to bring his talents to E.L. After racking up almost 700 yards receiving last year, Carter has several DI teams recruiting him.

That’s it for this collection of recent headlines. Please comment if I missed anything.