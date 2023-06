We all get to be excited about something coming from the MSU Athletic Department today. Coming as a surprise to nobody (on this website at least), AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins will be back in the Breslin next year. They sniffed around the NBA draft, didn’t like what they were smelling, and are coming back to help Izzo win that coveted second championship.

Okay everyone, go crazy. Is MSU winning it all next year? They are my pick ten months out.