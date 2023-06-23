NBA Draft: Joey Hauser Signs a Two-Way Deal with the Utah Jazz

On what was a quiet night for Michigan State basketball, one Spartan found his first professional basketball home. Joey Hauser, the former forward for Tom Izzo’s squad, signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

Joey Hauser has agreed to a two-way deal with the @utahjazz #GSMFamily pic.twitter.com/bPzz7nP0dx — Glushon Sports Mgmt (@GlushonSM) June 23, 2023

By signing a two-way deal, Hauser can play for Utah’s G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, while maintaining the ability to suit up for the Jazz. Perhaps not coincidentally, Salt Lake City is coached by Steve Wojciechowski, who coached Marquette before Hauser transferred to MSU.

Hauser was Michigan State’s only draft-eligible player this year, after Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard tested the waters but chose to stay in East Lansing. Though he wasn’t selected in the two rounds held on Thursday night, Hauser’s agreement with the Jazz gives him the opportunity to gain a foothold in the professional ranks.

In his three seasons at MSU, Hauser was a solid three point shooter, hitting 46.5% of his shots in his time as a Spartan. In 2022-23, Hauser barely missed out on being the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds with an average of 7.