Open Thread: Summer Plans

The summer solstice happened this week, which means it is officially summer (apologies to those of you in the southern hemisphere; enjoy your winter). And with the NBA Draft having occurred last night, there are officially no sporting events of interest (to me) for more than a month. So I am going to take this opportunity to engage in some non-sports-related conversation with my TOC community. Let’s see what everyone is up to. Feel free to share big plans and small plans, anything from vacations to movies you want to see on the big screen. There really are no rules to this. Even feel free to talk about something completely different, like how come orcas are suddenly attacking all the boats.

As is the custom, I will go first. My small plans for the summer are to work on my backyard. I just bought a house in Detroit last October, so this is my first summer living in it. I have some work to do in order to make this place worthy of hosting friends for some bbq and cornhole. My big plans don’t happen until late August. A friend and I are taking a trip to Portugal. We are going to hit up the beaches along the south coast for a few days first and then we are going up to Lisbon for a music festival called MEO Kalorama ( MEO Kalorama Lisboa 31 AGO - 1 - 2 Setembro ②⓪②③ - Parque Belavista → Lisboa). Should be a perfect end to summer. I will be on this trip when MSU opens its football season against CMU. May this be notice so you all have enough time to prepare yourselves for not getting to read any articles by me about it. Actually, who am I kidding? I am sure I will figure out a way to watch it from across the pond.

Okay, your turns. Let’s hear what you guys are getting into. Enjoy your summer, everyone.