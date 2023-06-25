Offseason News: Football Gets Two Commitments

Mel Tucker picked up a pair of recruiting wins over weekend. East Lansing was set to host several prospects in the last couple of days, including a few of the four- and five-star variety. While word is still out on many of these, the Spartans did get two commitments as they look to continue building momentum in their 2024 incoming class.

First up is Syair Torrence, a three-star wide receiver from upstate New York. Syair stands at 5’11” and 195 lbs. The 247 composite has him ranked as WR #88. Syair is the first receiver in the ‘24 class, and he represents a bit of a coup by the MSU coaching staff as he was previously committed to Syracuse before he was convinced to reopen his recruitment.

The second commitment to come in this weekend is the highest-ranked recruit of this cycle, thus far, and the first four-star. Anthony Carrie will be coming all the way from Tampa, FL, to be a running back for the Spartans. He has some very impressive high school stats thus far, averaging just under 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons with a YPC of 6.75.

With these two commits, MSU’s 2024 class is now up to 7 recruits. Obviously there still is a lot of work to be done by Tucker and his staff. Hopefully some of the higher ranked recruits that have come to visit recently will view Sparta as a place where they will be able to contribute sooner rather than later. The early signing period does not start until December 20, and the regular period isn’t until February 7. I bring this up only to say that, in today’s environment, I would not bet on all 7 of our current recruits ending up signing with us. There is a non-zero chance that one of them will reopen his recruitment. Also likely, though, is MSU stealing another player who has verbally committed elsewhere, and we can logically expect another 10-12 recruits to bounce our way.

Hope you all had a good weekend. Please remember to go to the open thread from a couple days ago and share your summer plans with the TOC community. Head writer BBD says it is mandatory.