Men’s Basketball Recruiting: 2024 Commitments Both in Top 100

Michigan State’s two 2024 men’s basketball commitments are climbing the ESPN 100 rankings. 

USC v Michigan State Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

ESPN updated its Top 100 men’s basketball recruits for the 2024 cycle and Michigan State’s two commitments are climbing the charts.

Shooting guard Kur Teng is clearly in the top 50, ranking 44th in the current breakdown.

The real climber is Jesse McCulloch. The 6-foot 9-inch center is ranked number 98 in the ESPN Top 100. For a player that was outside the top rankings for much of the last year and a half, McCullough continues to climb the rankings across the board, earning similar spots with Rivals, On3 and 247Sports.

247Sports has the overall ranking of the class as 14th in the country. Considering the talented roster that will be together for this upcoming season, it’s good to know even more reinforcements are coming to town the following year.

