BREAKING: Two (More) Michigan State Hockey Players Selected in the NHL Draft

Two Michigan State Hockey players were drafted today to the NHL. Trey Augustine was selected number 41 overall and Maxim Štrbák was selected number 45 by the Buffalo Sabres.

Augustine is a top ranked goalie who recently led the US National Team Development Program Under-18 squad to a gold medal at the World Championships in Switzerland. While still expected to join the Michigan State roster for this season, if his future holds he won’t have far to go for his professional home as he was selected by the Detroit Red Wings.

With the No. 41 pick (second round), the Detroit Red wings select goaltender Trey Augustine. pic.twitter.com/P4CQB8XQGs — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) June 29, 2023

Incoming defenseman Maxim Štrbák was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the 45th overall pick. The Slovakian product scored five points for his nation’s under-18 squad at the World Championships.

Welcome to Buffalo, Maxim!



We have selected Maxim Strbak with the 45th overall pick.#LetsGoBuffalo | @SenecaBuffalo pic.twitter.com/N5npzw0ESL — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 29, 2023

Štrbák, like Augustine, is anticipated to join the Spartan roster for the 2023-2024 season. The NHL draft gives the selecting professional team 2-years to sign the prospect they draft. The rights to NCAA players are a bit longer, giving the professional team the duration of the players collegiate career plus 30-days after they leave college.

Michigan State’s 2023-2024 roster already has 4-players that were selected in previous NHL Drafts, this includes: Redmond Savage (Detroit Red Wings); Viktor Hurtig (New Jersey Devils); Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning); David Gucciardi (Washington Capitals).

Future notable Spartans expected to arrive in 2024 include: Jack Sparkes who was selected by the LA Kings last year, as well as Michael DeAngelo and AJ Lacroix who are both expected to be selected later in this year’s draft.

The talent pool is rich and the future is looking bright for Michigan State Men’s Hockey.