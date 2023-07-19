MSU Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Today, MSU Athletics announced the members of the 2023 hall of fame class, with nine members spanning different eras and sports. The Spartans who got this year’s call include Guy Busch, Nicole Bush, Al Dorow, Stan Drobac, Rob Ellis, Nance Lyons Hall, David Morgan, Emily Regan, and Javon Ringer.

The MSU athletic department’s look at each of the inductees is tremendous, and worth the read.

As a history buff and Spartan alum, the hall of fame celebration is a highlight of the year for me. Michigan State has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to athletic achievement over its history. Even though many of the 75,00 or so fans in Spartan Stadium on September 17 won’t be familiar with all the names, their recognition on that stage is a special moment.

From a football perspective, two very different players from two very different eras are joining the hall this fall - Al Dorow and Javon Ringer.

Dorow, an Imlay City native, was the quarterback for Biggie Munn’s 1951 Spartan squad, who took home MSU’s first ever national championship. He was 20-3 as a starter, including his last 15 starts under center. When he graduated, he was undoubtedly the best MSU quarterback up to that point, setting school records in nearly every category. After his time at MSU concluded, Dorow served in the Air Force, before coaching under Duffy Daugherty.

Javon Ringer came to MSU in 2005 under John L Smith, and his career built to a crescendo in his 2008 season, where he put up one highlight reel performance after another, including an exquisite showing against Michigan with 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. Just look at the highlights - there’s a lot of Javon Ringer.

Ringer’s final two seasons were Mark Dantonio’s first two in East Lansing, and his standout career conclusion helped lay the foundation for one of the most successful runs in Spartan football history.

With the faintest whiff of football in the air, now is the time to cram highlights of the recent greats like Ringer, and to read up on the past greats like Al Dorow. The real thing will be here before we know it.