Offseason News: Football Commitments Slowly Picking Up

Mel Tucker has brought in a few more names to the 2024 recruiting class in the past seven days, all on the offensive side of the ball. While all are three-star recruits and unlikely to bring the class’s rank up too dramatically, this does represent the second consecutive weekend where MSU has received commitments. Hopefully this is an indication that Coach Tucker and crew are creating some momentum on the recruiting trail.

The first (and second) commitments to come in were from twin brothers Charlton and Mercer Luniewski. The pair are offensive linemen from Cincinatti, Ohio, and had a number of offers extended their way. Mercer appears to be the higher-ranked recruit of the two. Time will tell if they will be the type of twins where both contribute to MSU’s football team (e.g. Andrew and David Dowell) or the type where only one ends up being a major contributor (e.g. Jacob Slade). Here’s hoping they both leave their mark.

The other commitment picked up by the Green & White is Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Perhaps this is Coach Tucker taking a page out of Tom Izzo’s playbook, bringing in the son of a professional athlete. Though it is worth pointing out that, as the 67th ranked QB in the nation, Henry is a significantly higher level of recruit than Davis Smith or Nick Sanders. Henry will join a QB room that consists of 2023 recruit Sam Leavitt, and the two guys battling for the 2023 starting job, Katin Houser and Noah Kim. Let’s see if Henry can be the next Hasselbeck to become an NFL QB. If so, MSU has some stability coming to the quarterback position.

This past week’s commitments puts MSU’s 2024 recruiting class at ten members now.

In a fun little story from the recruiting trail, MSU hosted David Stone a couple of weekends ago. Stone is a five-star defensive lineman from Florida and would be a massive get for the Spartans. So after his visit to East Lansing, he posted the obligatory picture of himself in MSU gear to his socials. Some pompous fan of that school in ann arbor who bought his t-shirt at Wal-Mart came along and commented something along the lines of there is no way Stone would end up in East Lansing. And to this, young Stone replied to the skunkbear-pajama-wearing individual, “y’all are garbage.” I bring this up to say that if David ends up committing to MSU, he will already have earned the admiration of Spartan Nation.

Hope all you are enjoying your Fourth of July long weekend. Happy birthday, America.