Michigan State’s Women’s Basketball Continues Roster Remake With 2024 Commit

Michigan State’s women’s basketball picked up another 2024 commitment in Julian Woodard. The six foot forward is the second 2024 commit for new coach Robyn Falick.

Woodard brings scoring and strength to the roster that is rapidly being reshaped by Fralick.

In Fralick’s first few months, the new head coach brought in four new players for the 2023-2024 season. This included transfers:

Jocelyn Tate, a 5’10” guard/forward who played 2-years at Bowling Green with Coach Fralick

Lauren Ross, a 5’10” guard who was a scoring machine at Western Michigan (21.8 points per game last year over 17 games until a season ending injury)

And two new freshmen that Fralick flipped from her old school, Bowling Green, to her new home in East Lansing.

Kennedy Blair, a 5’9” guard will be a preferred walk on at Michigan State after being a finalist for Miss Michigan last year.

Mary Meng, a 6’4” center who had been signed signed at Bowling Green. In her senior year of High School, Meng averaged 16.2 points and 17 rebounds per game.

Now the 2024 class is starting to come into focus.

Woodard joins Helen Holley who committed in late May.

Holley is an “ultra athletic forward who can play both facing the basket and with her back to it,” according to local Ohio media. The 6’1” forward stuffed the stat sheet in her Junior year, averaging 14.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Woodard is making her mark on high level basketball playing for the West Virginia Thunder 17 and under team. This is after making a serious impression at the Indiana All Star Matchup game that pitted the Juniors (with Woodard) against the Seniors.

The Juniors truly destroyed the competition winning 102-75. Woodard stood out in the all star showing compiling a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The multi-talented forward added 5 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocks for good measure.

It seems coach Robyn Fralick has the roster heading in the right direction.