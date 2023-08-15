2023 Football Preview: Tight Ends

What up TOC, we hope you have been enjoying our series of position group previews. If you have noticed any sort of a theme from the previews of the defensive side of the ball and the OL, it is that there is a good amount of depth on this team. But that pattern goes away as we get to the first of our skill positions on offense, the tight ends.

Returning Starter: Maliq Carr

Returning Reserves: Evan Morris

New Additions: Jaylan Franklin*, Tyneil Hopper*, Ademola Faleye*, Brennan Parachek, Michael Masunas^, Jack Nickel^

* = transfer; ^ = redshirt freshman

After the departures of Daniel Barker and Tyler Hunt, the MSU TE room is pretty bare. In fact, Maliq Carr is the only person who has any TE stats as a Spartan. He is undoubtedly the starter at TE in 2023.

MSU also is bringing in three transfers to the tight end position, though none of them has done much at their previous stops. The most prolific receiver has been Tyneil Hopper, who played four seasons at Boise State and has amassed 22 catches, 259 yards, and 2 TDs in that time. Jaylan Franklin from Wisconsin and Ademola Faleye from Norfolk State each have single-digit career receptions.

The only other player who has played for MSU before this season is Evan Morris. Interestingly, he began his career in 2019 as a kicker, though he has only handled kickoffs and has not attempted any field goals. As a tight end, however, he has no statistics. He was prominent on our special teams units last season.

Lastly, Tucker has one new freshman coming in this season in Brennan Parachek. Brennan is rated the #11 TE in this class and was a four-star recruit. Two redshirt freshmen, Michael Masunas and Jack Nickel, probably don’t see the field much unless they can earn time on the special teams.

I will predict that Hopper will be the primary backup to Maliq Carr, but I don’t have high expectations for anyone other than Maliq to put up significant stats.