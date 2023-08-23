2023 Opponent Outlook: Why We Will Beat Rutgers

Useless trivia: Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, is one of only 9 universities in the USA that were chartered prior to our independence from Britain. 7 of the others are now Ivy League schools and the other one is William & Mary. With Michigan State being founded before the Civil War, it is almost bizarre that the two land-grant universities only met on the gridiron for the first time in 1988.

Guys, I’m going to level with you. Rutgers is not a good football program. They have a total of three B1G wins in the past two seasons, two of which were against Indiana. Most publications are predicting them to finish near the bottom again in 2023. I’m not even worried about this being a road game as Piscataway is not an intimidating place to have to go play.

Rather than look for obvious holes in the roster, I am just going to share some more trivia about this opponent.

-In 1869, Rutgers played Princeton in the first ever college football game. Rutgers won.

-In 1873, Rutgers, Princeton, Yale, and Columbia met to establish official rules for the sport of football.

-Rutgers has been a part of six different conferences in addition to spending many years as an independent.

Despite all this history, Rutgers has a pretty poor record in football. Yeah, MSU will get to the midpoint of the season still perfect at 6-0.

9 days to go. Single digits!