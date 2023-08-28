SPARTAN THREAD: SEASON KICKOFF WEEK - Season Starts Friday, What Are You Excited About?

The first game of the 2023 Michigan State football season is THIS WEEK. After months of speculation, endless hours of debate and each minute feeling empty due to the lack of Football, our salvation is just around the corner!

With the first game against Central Michigan approaching rapidly, what are you excited about?

Dive into the debate below and answer these questions (and more)!

Are you more confident or less confident than you were at the start of the summer?

Who will be the starting quarterback week 1? (How about: Will that QB be the starter for Maryland?)

What is your prediction for MSU’s schedule?

And by how much will our Spartans thrash the Central Michigan Chippewas?