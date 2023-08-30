MSU Record Prediction Survey

Now that I have completed my season hype series and have boldly told you that MSU is going to go 12-0, let’s see how much my optimism has rubbed off on you.

Here is your chance to tell us how many games you think Coach Tucker and company will win in 2023.

Now time for my actual prediction. I think MSU will go 8-4 this year including a victory over um. Best case scenario would be 9-3 if they are victorious in the Washington game. The losses will be to Iowa, Ohio State, and Penn State. I think we are going to see a team that clearly has more talent than it did a year ago. I still can’t make any comments about the quarterback position, but I think the defense will see improvement at all three levels, the running game will be the area where we see the most gains, and we will see someone in the WR or TE rooms be an unexpected star of the offense.

2 more days!