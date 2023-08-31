How to Watch Michigan State vs Central Michigan in the Football Season Opener - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

College Football is back! (don’t talk about that Week Zero stuff…) That means it is time your Michigan State Spartans to take the field against the… mighty(?) Chippewas of Central Michigan. Ok, this year they may not seem as mighty as some years, but hosting an in-state competitor is a GREAT way to kick off the season.

Game Time: Friday, September 1st, 7:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FS1 (or the Fox Sports App)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 4pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State is taking the field with many unknowns, chief among them who will be the starting quarterback. After the departure of Payton Thorne, Noah Kim and Katin Houser seem most likely to get the start. Even more likely is that both quarterbacks - and maybe even true freshman Sam Leavitt - will see the field during the game.

After the quarterback, MSU still has open questions on who will be the primary running back, if a true star will emerge from the wide receivers and if the offensive line will be healthy enough to give the offense the time it needs to work.

Defensively, Michigan State SHOULD be much more prepared with extensive depth on the d-line and some growing experience behind them - particularly at linebacker.

It should be a great first test for a team that has prognosticators vacillating between 4 wins and 8 wins.

This game the team will be led by a trio of captains (notably, none a quarterback).

Central Michigan University

The Chips have given scares to the Spartans in the past, and even won some memorable games against the Spartans. That said, this does not look like a year that CMU should give a long term problem to Michigan State.

Central Michigan’s offense looks like it will lack some firepower coming into this game, and seems primed to be bottled up for most of the game (I am predicting maybe an early score and a late one for CMU).

CMU’s defense could slow down the Spartan offense if it still hasn’t picked its identity and go to players.

And here is a great videos to get you hyped.

Pumping up the game and presenting the new uniforms:

Predictions:

BBD: 35-14 Michigan State Victory

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.