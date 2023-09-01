 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Central Michigan - Football

Michigan State Spartans kickoff their football season with an in-state matchup against Central Michigan.

By BrandonBD
Central Michigan v Michigan State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Central Michigan Chippewas are in town to help the Michigan State Spartans kickoff their football season. It’s been a long LONG wait, but college football is underway and our Spartans are taking the field.

Game Time: Friday, September 1st, 7:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FS1 (or the Fox Sports App)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 4pm)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Who will start at Quarterback? (and will they play the entire game)
  • How many points can Michigan State score?
  • What does this game mean for projecting Michigan State’s outlook for the year?

