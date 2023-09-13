Michigan State to Rename Ice Surface for Legendary Hockey Coach

Michigan State is naming the ice surface at Munn Arena for legendary hockey coach Ron Mason. The honor goes to Mason after a career where he coached for 36-seasons, 23 of those at Michigan State. When Mason retired from coaching in 2002, he was the winningest coach in college hockey - and is still number 2 on the list today.

“Ron Mason is one of the iconic coaches in the history of Michigan State Athletics,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller.

Mason’s legacy at Michigan State includes five years as athletic director. During his tenure, he hired Mark Dantonio to take over the Football team and is credited with overseeing major upgrades to Spartan Stadium.

The naming ceremony will take place on October 6th as Michigan State faces Lake Superior State. The opponent is appropriate as Mason started his coaching career there. Mason coached Lake Superior State to the NAIA national championship in 1972 and won the NCAA national title in 1986 with the Spartans.

Tickets for Michigan State Hockey are on sale now, with individual game tickets for all but the January 19th game will go on sale on Friday, September 15th.