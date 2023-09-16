 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Washington - Football - Yes, it’s Streaming on Peacock

The number 8 team in the country - and future Big Ten Member - Washington comes to town to take on a Spartan squad facing lots of questions.

By BrandonBD
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Michigan State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a week where the sporting world associated Michigan State with almost anything other than on field issues, the Spartans are taking on a talented opponent at home. Last year, Michigan State traveled to Washington and got a wake up call that set the tone for a disappointing season. This year, the hope is this “measuring stick” game against a high quality opponent will foretell a different fate.

Game Time: Saturday, September 16th at 5pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Peacock - Yes, that is a streaming service. You can sign up for free trial HERE If you need a list of supported devices, click here.

Read the Full Preview of the game here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can the offensive line get any push against Washington?
  • Can the defense contain Michael Penix, Jr?
  • Can Noah Kim display the pinpoint accuracy he’s flashed in the first two weeks?
  • How will this team look coming off the week of….well, “distractions”?
  • How much different does the game feel/look without Mel Tucker?
  • Are you excited to have Washington in the Big Ten moving forward?
  • Does the Social Security Agency know they need to send Michael Penix, Jr. his checks soon?

