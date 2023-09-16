GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Washington - Football - Yes, it’s Streaming on Peacock

After a week where the sporting world associated Michigan State with almost anything other than on field issues, the Spartans are taking on a talented opponent at home. Last year, Michigan State traveled to Washington and got a wake up call that set the tone for a disappointing season. This year, the hope is this “measuring stick” game against a high quality opponent will foretell a different fate.
Game Time: Saturday, September 16th at 5pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: Peacock - Yes, that is a streaming service. You can sign up for free trial HERE If you need a list of supported devices, click here.
Read the Full Preview of the game here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can the offensive line get any push against Washington?
- Can the defense contain Michael Penix, Jr?
- Can Noah Kim display the pinpoint accuracy he’s flashed in the first two weeks?
- How will this team look coming off the week of….well, “distractions”?
- How much different does the game feel/look without Mel Tucker?
- Are you excited to have Washington in the Big Ten moving forward?
- Does the Social Security Agency know they need to send Michael Penix, Jr. his checks soon?
Loading comments...