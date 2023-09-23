GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Maryland - Football

Maryland is in town and Michigan State needs to be ready. After two weeks that have seen the head coach go from in-charge to scandal to suspended to now formally given notice of the intention to be fired, the Spartans need to keep their focus on the field. The problem, the team is coming off a huge loss at home to Washington during all of these distractions.

Maryland is NOT Washington. The concern is their offense might be similar - and MSU’s defense could not keep up last week. It will be a big challenge for the Spartans defense to keep Maryland under control and allow the offense the time to find a rhythm.

Game Time: Saturday, September 23rd, at 3:00pm

Watch the game: NBC (it’s also available on Peacock, in case you really want to relive that experience)

Debate Points/Things to Watch: