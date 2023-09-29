How to Watch Michigan State at Iowa Football - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State football is leaving the confines of home and going on the road for the first time against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Now interim head coach Harlon Barnett has a tall task to get his team focused and rolling in front of a predictably loud Hawkeye crowd.

Game Time: Saturday, September 30th at 7:30pm

Watch the game: NBC, and Streaming on the NBC sports App (and Peacock)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

This season is still defined by the Mel Tucker situation. After formally terminating Tucker for cause, now interim head coach Harlon Barnett has a tall task in front of him. This game may show how many players are considering saving their redshirt season, or are committed to burning it by playing in the fifth game of the year.

The off field drama may be overshadowed by the drama on the field for the Spartans at QB as named starter Noah Kim is likely on short leash this game. After struggling last week and turning the ball over twice, Michigan State may need to look at their second or third string QBs.

The positive for Michigan State may be the opportunity to prove their defensive improvement last week against Maryland is for real - then again Iowa’s offense is not exactly a powerhouse.

Iowa University

Iowa is a program in transition. The offense has been anemic for years and underserved a traditionally strong defense. The defense may not be as good this year, and yet the offense is still struggling.

University of Michigan transfer QB Cade McNamara has not brought a lot of oomph to this offense yet. Michigan State will be looking to use this opportunity to show true improvement in their defense.

Iowa will need to generate some offense in a game that could be a low scoring affair for both.

Predictions:

BBD: 24-14 Michigan State win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.