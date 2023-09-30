GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Iowa - Football

Michigan State Football is on the road for the first time and it is taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes have been led by a stout defense and an at times anemic offense. The Iowa QB is a familiar foe for Spartan fans, Cade McNamara, formerly of the University of Michigan.
If Michigan State’s second half defensive improvement from last week carries over, this game may come down to whichever team can get their offense on track.
Game Time: Saturday, September 30th at 7:30pm
Watch the game: NBC, and Streaming on the NBC sports App (and Peacock)
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Five Questions On the Enemy: Get to Know the Iowa Hawkeyes
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- How many players are going to burn their red shirts in this game for Michigan State?
- Will/Should MSU play multiple QBs?
- Will the defense prove last week was a turning point or a blip?
Loading comments...