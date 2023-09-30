GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Iowa - Football

Michigan State Football is on the road for the first time and it is taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes have been led by a stout defense and an at times anemic offense. The Iowa QB is a familiar foe for Spartan fans, Cade McNamara, formerly of the University of Michigan.

If Michigan State’s second half defensive improvement from last week carries over, this game may come down to whichever team can get their offense on track.

Game Time: Saturday, September 30th at 7:30pm

Watch the game: NBC, and Streaming on the NBC sports App (and Peacock)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Five Questions On the Enemy: Get to Know the Iowa Hawkeyes

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: