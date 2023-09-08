How to Watch Michigan State Vs Richmond - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is welcoming an FCS team, the Richmond Spiders, to East Lansing in what should amount to a tune up game. Since college football does not have a true pre-season, this game is as close as the Spartans will get - and the outcome should not much be in doubt.

That said, there are PLENTY of questions for the Spartans to try and answer in this game that will be very important to their outlook this year.

Game Time: Saturday, September 9th, at 3:30pm

Watch the game: Fox Sports, or stream in the Fox Sports App

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans are coming off a Jekyll and Hyde type of performance against in-state foe Central Michigan. While the final score looked like Michigan State ran away with the game, the first half looked very shaky until a big catch by a red-shirt freshman ignited a late touchdown drive before half time.

While the Spartan Defense stepped up big in the end against CMU, they looked a little porous at the start thanks to the Chippewas lightning fast QB. This week, the defense should have a much easier time with a slower QB, who is still seen as a run-first type of player.

Michigan State needs this game to be the tune up it looks like it should be. The team needs to get their rhythm down, their stars to start to emerge, and the entire operation to smooth out the bumps before Washington comes to town in week 3.

Richmond University

Richmond is an FCS school. This means they play in a division “below” the Spartans. A key difference in the designation is while MSU can have 85 full time scholarship players, FCS teams - like Richmond - can only have 63. This usually translates to less depth that may mean a talented FCS team can start strong against FBS opponents, but normally wear down.

Richmond looked like an interesting opponent a year ago as they finished ranked in the top 20 of FCS. Instead, an uninspiring week 1 loss to Morgan State makes this game look like the Spiders will get crushed.

Add to that the changes going on on offense - a new QB, newly installed co-offensive coordinators and a new QB coach….. And you have a recipe for an offense that should struggle against the Spartans (they only managed 10 points against Morgan State).

Predictions:

BBD: 42-7

