GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Richmond - Football

Michigan State hosts the Richmond Spiders in what SHOULD be a final tune up. Can Michigan State actually take care of business and show dominance?

By BrandonBD
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Central Michigan at Michigan State Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans host their second regular season opponent, the Richmond Spiders today in East Lansing.

Richmond is an FCS team, meaning it is limited in its scholarship players compared to the Spartans (an FBS team) and definitely a step down in competition from the remainder of the Spartans schedule. Despite being in the top 20 FCS schools last year, Richmond looks much weaker after their new QB and recently installed co-offensive coordinators sputtered in their opening loss.

Michigan State should take care of business in this game. Still, it should be very important for the Spartans to show the type of execution needed for future success this year.

Game Time: Saturday, September 9th, at 3:30pm

Watch the game: BTN, or stream in the Fox Sports App (BTN Subscription required)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

(If you can’t see the comment section, open this article outside of Google News or Apple News)

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can Michigan State actually “start fast”?
  • Should Hauser get any playing time in this game, or should Noah Kim get all the reps he can at QB?
  • What is your definition of success for this game for Michigan State?

