GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Richmond - Football

The Michigan State Spartans host their second regular season opponent, the Richmond Spiders today in East Lansing.

Richmond is an FCS team, meaning it is limited in its scholarship players compared to the Spartans (an FBS team) and definitely a step down in competition from the remainder of the Spartans schedule. Despite being in the top 20 FCS schools last year, Richmond looks much weaker after their new QB and recently installed co-offensive coordinators sputtered in their opening loss.

Michigan State should take care of business in this game. Still, it should be very important for the Spartans to show the type of execution needed for future success this year.

Game Time: Saturday, September 9th, at 3:30pm

Watch the game: BTN, or stream in the Fox Sports App (BTN Subscription required)

Debate Points/Things to Watch: