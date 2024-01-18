GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Minnesota - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is hosting Minnesota’s men’s basketball team in a game where both teams are trying to stay relevant in the Big Ten. The Spartans are 2-4 in the Big Ten while the Golden Gophers are 3-3.

The Spartans have an opportunity on their home court to build some momentum in the league.

Game Time: Thursday, January 17th at 6:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FS1 (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: