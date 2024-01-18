GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Minnesota - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is hosting Minnesota’s men’s basketball team in a game where both teams are trying to stay relevant in the Big Ten. The Spartans are 2-4 in the Big Ten while the Golden Gophers are 3-3.
The Spartans have an opportunity on their home court to build some momentum in the league.
Game Time: Thursday, January 17th at 6:30pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: FS1 (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a subscription)
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- How much of a challenge should the Spartans see in the Gophers?
- Will Jaxon Kohler play a significant role in this game?
- How would you handle the freshman duo of Coen Carr and Xavier Booker?
- Why do the Spartans play so differently at home than on the road?
Loading comments...