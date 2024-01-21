GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Maryland - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road to play Maryland’s men’s basketball. The matchup features two teams that rely on defense to win and are led by high scoring guards (Jahmir Young for the Terrapins, Tyson Walker for the Spartans).

Michigan State has struggled on the road in Big Ten and is still seeking their first road win.

Game Time: Sunday January 21st at 12 noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

Who wins the matchup between Tyson Walker and Jahmir Young? Will that determine the game’s outcome?

How does Michigan State counter Julian Reese in the front court?

Can Tre Holloman become a factor on the road?

Will we see Coen Carr or Jaxon Kohler have a breakthrough game?

SPECIAL NOTE: A Community Thread will be live for the Detroit Lions Playoff Game Against the Buccaneers. Stick Around after the game, it will go live at 2:30pm!

SPECIAL NOTE #2: Due to other things in our schedules, we won’t have an instant reaction article out right after the game. We will get one out as soon as our schedules allow us to, which may be Sunday night or Monday morning. In the meantime, feel free to use the game thread to continue chatting. Apologies for the inconvenience.