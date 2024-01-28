 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

COMMUNITY THREAD: NFL Conference Championships - FEATURING THE LIONS!

The early game is the Chiefs and the Ravens and the late game is Michigan’s own, Detroit Lions against the 49ers. This is an NFL weekend worth celebrating.

By BrandonBD
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL conference Championships are on today. These back to back games feature four of the best teams in the league with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Most fun (for our audience at least) is the Detroit Lions are facing off against the 49ers for a moment fans in the state of Michigan have waited for for decades: A spot in the Super Bowl.

First Game: Chiefs at Ravens

Time: 3:00 pm US East Coast Time

Watch the game: CBS

That first game is really just an appetizer for the main event:

Second Game: Lions at 49ers

Time: 6:30 pm US East Coast Time

Watch the game: Fox

Comment and Follow Live Below!

