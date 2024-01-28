COMMUNITY THREAD: NFL Conference Championships - FEATURING THE LIONS!

The NFL conference Championships are on today. These back to back games feature four of the best teams in the league with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Most fun (for our audience at least) is the Detroit Lions are facing off against the 49ers for a moment fans in the state of Michigan have waited for for decades: A spot in the Super Bowl.

First Game: Chiefs at Ravens

Time: 3:00 pm US East Coast Time

Watch the game: CBS

That first game is really just an appetizer for the main event:

Second Game: Lions at 49ers

Time: 6:30 pm US East Coast Time

Watch the game: Fox

Comment and Follow Live Below!