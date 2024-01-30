GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Michigan- Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is hosting in-state rival the University of Michigan. The Spartans are struggling to contend in the Big Ten while the Wolverines are simply struggling.
The Wolverines will be without point guard Dug McDaniel as he serves out a six road game suspension due to academic struggles. This should give the Spartans a chance to win this game - and potentially win it big.
Game Time: Tuesday, January 30th at 9:00 pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: Peacock
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- How do you define the Spartans this year? Coming off the loss to Wisconsin, it seems like the team is going to be middle of the pack in the Big Ten. What do you see?
- Will we see more Jaxon Kohler in this game? How about time for Xavier Booker?
- Will this be Juwan Howard’s last year at Michigan?
- Can Steven Izzo get another point - this time against Michigan?
