GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Illinois - Men’s Basketball

The Spartans are hosting the fighting Illini in a rematch of their hard fought loss at Champagne. Michigan State has played substantially better at home this year, but will have a tough challenge in the tenth ranked Illinois squad who has gotten their star, Terrence Shannon, back from suspension.
Game Time: Saturday, February 10th at 2:00 pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: CBS
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- How much will Tyson Walker be limited by his ongoing groin injury?
- Can AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall bounce back from their performance against Minnesota?
- Will Michigan State use more of their freshman Coen Carr and Xavier Booker (or even Jaxon Kohler) in this game?
Loading comments...