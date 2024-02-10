 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Illinois - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is hosting the Fighting Illini looking to bolster their tournament resume against a top ten opponent.

The Spartans are hosting the fighting Illini in a rematch of their hard fought loss at Champagne. Michigan State has played substantially better at home this year, but will have a tough challenge in the tenth ranked Illinois squad who has gotten their star, Terrence Shannon, back from suspension.

Game Time: Saturday, February 10th at 2:00 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • How much will Tyson Walker be limited by his ongoing groin injury?
  • Can AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall bounce back from their performance against Minnesota?
  • Will Michigan State use more of their freshman Coen Carr and Xavier Booker (or even Jaxon Kohler) in this game?

