COMMUNITY THREAD: Super Bowl LVIII

It’s Super Bowl Sunday! Yes, the Lions fans on here may simply be in denial (condolences by the way - it should be a great year next year though for the Pride of Detroit), but today is the day to fill the coffee table with food, sit on the couch and watch the (hopefully) great commercials game!

Or even better - mock the two teams and have fun with the Taylor Swift level drama in the comment section.

One note for Spartan fans, the only player in this game with ties to Michigan State is the 49ers long snapper, Taybor Pepper. If that helps you pick a team to support, go for it!

Game Time: Sunday, February 11th at 6:30 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS (and streaming on Paramount Plus)

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: