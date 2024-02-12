 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Survey Time

Let’s get your opinions on a number of things

By Oren "O" Basse
/ new
Duel In The D - Michigan State v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Happy Monday TOCers. Hope you all had a great weekend. It was a good one on the sports side, especially for us Spartans. Our hockey team swept a weekend series against um, one in ann arbor and one in Detroit, to clinch that season series. The on-ice Spartans are currently atop the Big Ten standings.

In basketball, our team took down then #10 (now #14) Illinois.

And there was some football game on last night called the Super Bowl if any of you are into that. Personally, I thought it was a bit of a sleeper.

While we have a few days off before MSU’s next hoops games, here are a bunch of questions on several topics for you to vote on.

This first one is based on a comment made in my last article after the Illinois game. I promise no hard feelings on this one.

Poll

Do you read the articles on TOC or just go straight to the comments?

view results
  • 52%
    Always read the articles
    (37 votes)
  • 42%
    Sometimes read the articles
    (30 votes)
  • 0%
    Never read the articles
    (0 votes)
  • 5%
    Only read the articles; don’t read the comments
    (4 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Super Bowl:

Poll

What did you enjoy most about the Super Bowl?

view results
  • 50%
    I thought it was a good game
    (34 votes)
  • 5%
    I liked the commercials
    (4 votes)
  • 5%
    I liked the halftime show
    (4 votes)
  • 13%
    I did not like any of it
    (9 votes)
  • 23%
    I did not watch
    (16 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who were you cheering for?

view results
  • 17%
    Chiefs
    (12 votes)
  • 14%
    49ers
    (10 votes)
  • 68%
    Did not care
    (47 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

MSU Hockey:

Poll

How closely are you following MSU’s hockey team?

view results
  • 41%
    Very closely
    (29 votes)
  • 52%
    Just what I see here on TOC
    (37 votes)
  • 5%
    Not at all
    (4 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

MSU Hoops:

Poll

Barring a meltdown, did the victory over Illinois get MSU into the tournament?

view results
  • 27%
    Absolutely
    (20 votes)
  • 63%
    There is still work to do but they should be good
    (47 votes)
  • 9%
    The streak is still very much in danger
    (7 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you think Hoggard or Sissoko will take advantage of a fifth year next season?

view results
  • 9%
    Hoggard only
    (7 votes)
  • 21%
    Sissoko only
    (16 votes)
  • 35%
    Both
    (26 votes)
  • 32%
    Neither
    (24 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you think Booker or Carr will transfer (or declare for the draft) after this season?

view results
  • 21%
    Booker only
    (16 votes)
  • 1%
    Carr only
    (1 vote)
  • 10%
    Both
    (8 votes)
  • 65%
    Neither
    (48 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

MSU is currently in 5th place in the B1G, one game behind 4th place. Do you think they will get into the top four and get the double-bye for the BTT?

view results
  • 10%
    Definitely
    (8 votes)
  • 62%
    Maybe
    (46 votes)
  • 27%
    No
    (20 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which games will MSU win this week?

view results
  • 10%
    @ PSU
    (8 votes)
  • 12%
    @ um
    (9 votes)
  • 77%
    Both
    (57 votes)
  • 0%
    Neither
    (0 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for taking part in this survey. If you have any questions for the community, put them in the comments. Maybe I will add them to a future article.

We have an award winner: So someone was being negative in the comments, which led to someone slighting them, which in turn led to this chuckle-inducer.

Congrats Woolly Bugger, you are this week’s TOC Reader of the Week!

