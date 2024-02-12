Survey Time

Happy Monday TOCers. Hope you all had a great weekend. It was a good one on the sports side, especially for us Spartans. Our hockey team swept a weekend series against um, one in ann arbor and one in Detroit, to clinch that season series. The on-ice Spartans are currently atop the Big Ten standings.

In basketball, our team took down then #10 (now #14) Illinois.

And there was some football game on last night called the Super Bowl if any of you are into that. Personally, I thought it was a bit of a sleeper.

While we have a few days off before MSU’s next hoops games, here are a bunch of questions on several topics for you to vote on.

This first one is based on a comment made in my last article after the Illinois game. I promise no hard feelings on this one.

Poll Do you read the articles on TOC or just go straight to the comments? Always read the articles

Sometimes read the articles

Never read the articles

Only read the articles; don’t read the comments vote view results 52% Always read the articles (37 votes)

42% Sometimes read the articles (30 votes)

0% Never read the articles (0 votes)

5% Only read the articles; don’t read the comments (4 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Super Bowl:

Poll What did you enjoy most about the Super Bowl? I thought it was a good game

I liked the commercials

I liked the halftime show

I did not like any of it

I did not watch vote view results 50% I thought it was a good game (34 votes)

5% I liked the commercials (4 votes)

5% I liked the halftime show (4 votes)

13% I did not like any of it (9 votes)

23% I did not watch (16 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who were you cheering for? Chiefs

49ers

Did not care vote view results 17% Chiefs (12 votes)

14% 49ers (10 votes)

68% Did not care (47 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

MSU Hockey:

Poll How closely are you following MSU’s hockey team? Very closely

Just what I see here on TOC

Not at all vote view results 41% Very closely (29 votes)

52% Just what I see here on TOC (37 votes)

5% Not at all (4 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

MSU Hoops:

Poll Barring a meltdown, did the victory over Illinois get MSU into the tournament? Absolutely

There is still work to do but they should be good

The streak is still very much in danger vote view results 27% Absolutely (20 votes)

63% There is still work to do but they should be good (47 votes)

9% The streak is still very much in danger (7 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think Hoggard or Sissoko will take advantage of a fifth year next season? Hoggard only

Sissoko only

Both

Neither vote view results 9% Hoggard only (7 votes)

21% Sissoko only (16 votes)

35% Both (26 votes)

32% Neither (24 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think Booker or Carr will transfer (or declare for the draft) after this season? Booker only

Carr only

Both

Neither vote view results 21% Booker only (16 votes)

1% Carr only (1 vote)

10% Both (8 votes)

65% Neither (48 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll MSU is currently in 5th place in the B1G, one game behind 4th place. Do you think they will get into the top four and get the double-bye for the BTT? Definitely

Maybe

No vote view results 10% Definitely (8 votes)

62% Maybe (46 votes)

27% No (20 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which games will MSU win this week? @ PSU

@ um

Both

Neither vote view results 10% @ PSU (8 votes)

12% @ um (9 votes)

77% Both (57 votes)

0% Neither (0 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for taking part in this survey. If you have any questions for the community, put them in the comments. Maybe I will add them to a future article.

We have an award winner: So someone was being negative in the comments, which led to someone slighting them, which in turn led to this chuckle-inducer.

Congrats Woolly Bugger, you are this week’s TOC Reader of the Week!