Survey Time

Happy Monday TOCers. Hope you all had a great weekend. It was a good one on the sports side, especially for us Spartans. Our hockey team swept a weekend series against um, one in ann arbor and one in Detroit, to clinch that season series. The on-ice Spartans are currently atop the Big Ten standings.
In basketball, our team took down then #10 (now #14) Illinois.
And there was some football game on last night called the Super Bowl if any of you are into that. Personally, I thought it was a bit of a sleeper.
While we have a few days off before MSU’s next hoops games, here are a bunch of questions on several topics for you to vote on.
This first one is based on a comment made in my last article after the Illinois game. I promise no hard feelings on this one.
Do you read the articles on TOC or just go straight to the comments?
52%
Always read the articles
42%
Sometimes read the articles
0%
Never read the articles
5%
Only read the articles; don’t read the comments
Super Bowl:
What did you enjoy most about the Super Bowl?
50%
I thought it was a good game
5%
I liked the commercials
5%
I liked the halftime show
13%
I did not like any of it
23%
I did not watch
Who were you cheering for?
17%
Chiefs
14%
49ers
68%
Did not care
MSU Hockey:
How closely are you following MSU’s hockey team?
41%
Very closely
52%
Just what I see here on TOC
5%
Not at all
MSU Hoops:
Barring a meltdown, did the victory over Illinois get MSU into the tournament?
27%
Absolutely
-
There is still work to do but they should be good
-
The streak is still very much in danger
Do you think Hoggard or Sissoko will take advantage of a fifth year next season?
-
Hoggard only
-
Sissoko only
-
Both
-
Neither
Do you think Booker or Carr will transfer (or declare for the draft) after this season?
-
Booker only
-
Carr only
-
Both
-
Neither
MSU is currently in 5th place in the B1G, one game behind 4th place. Do you think they will get into the top four and get the double-bye for the BTT?
-
Definitely
-
Maybe
-
No
Which games will MSU win this week?
-
@ PSU
-
@ um
-
Both
-
Neither
Thanks for taking part in this survey. If you have any questions for the community, put them in the comments. Maybe I will add them to a future article.
We have an award winner: So someone was being negative in the comments, which led to someone slighting them, which in turn led to this chuckle-inducer.
Congrats Woolly Bugger, you are this week’s TOC Reader of the Week!
