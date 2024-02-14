GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Penn State - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is on the road against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are struggling this year but still a tough team at home. The Spartans have struggled on the road in Big Ten play and are looking to show they can take care of business even in a hostile environment.

Game Time: February 14th at 6:30 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN subscription)

Game Preview: Getting to Know the Enemy: 5 Questions About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

Can Michigan State actually dominate a lesser team on the road?

Which version of AJ Hoggard will show up tonight?

Will we see significantly more Jaxon Kohler in this game? Should we?

Will Xavier Booker get any playing time tonight?

How much better is watching the game than Valentine’s Day?

Special Note from the Editors: Considering it is Valentine’s Day, please give us some grace to get up a game recap as quickly as possible. It may be early Thursday morning - a few of us (cough: BrandonBD) need to stay married.