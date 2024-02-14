 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Penn State - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is back on the road looking to show it can win the games it’s supposed to in this match up against the Nittany Lions. 

By BrandonBD
Syndication: Lansing State Journal Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is on the road against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are struggling this year but still a tough team at home. The Spartans have struggled on the road in Big Ten play and are looking to show they can take care of business even in a hostile environment.

Game Time: February 14th at 6:30 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN subscription)

Game Preview: Getting to Know the Enemy: 5 Questions About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can Michigan State actually dominate a lesser team on the road?
  • Which version of AJ Hoggard will show up tonight?
  • Will we see significantly more Jaxon Kohler in this game? Should we?
  • Will Xavier Booker get any playing time tonight?
  • How much better is watching the game than Valentine’s Day?

Special Note from the Editors: Considering it is Valentine’s Day, please give us some grace to get up a game recap as quickly as possible. It may be early Thursday morning - a few of us (cough: BrandonBD) need to stay married.

