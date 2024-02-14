GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Penn State - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is on the road against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are struggling this year but still a tough team at home. The Spartans have struggled on the road in Big Ten play and are looking to show they can take care of business even in a hostile environment.
Game Time: February 14th at 6:30 pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: BTN (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN subscription)
Game Preview: Getting to Know the Enemy: 5 Questions About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can Michigan State actually dominate a lesser team on the road?
- Which version of AJ Hoggard will show up tonight?
- Will we see significantly more Jaxon Kohler in this game? Should we?
- Will Xavier Booker get any playing time tonight?
- How much better is watching the game than Valentine’s Day?
Special Note from the Editors: Considering it is Valentine’s Day, please give us some grace to get up a game recap as quickly as possible. It may be early Thursday morning - a few of us (cough: BrandonBD) need to stay married.
