Getting To Know The Enemy: 1Q About um

OK, TOC Nation, happy Friday to you all. We have a pretty big game going on tomorrow night. On paper, these two teams are not close, and the gap seems to be widening as this season progresses. That said, it is a rivalry game, and anything can happen.

As I just did a 5Qs with the um writer at Maize n Brew just a few weeks ago, I decided to get a fresh perspective for this one. I asked a friend of mine who will remain anonymous one question.

TOC: What is going on with um’s basketball team right now?

Anonymous: It’s quite simple. We have really angered the sports gods this time. Our football program cheated repeatedly and after years of cheating, and after years of the adults in the room not coming down on us for it, we finally cashed in all those stolen chips for a national championships. And now, karma is coming back to hit us hard. Since winning that natty, our hoops team has only won two games. We have a pretty tough schedule remaining, and it is quite possible we lose our six remaining games. We’ll probably get bounced in the first round of the Big Ten tournament and that will be the end of the season for us.

But my fears go beyond this basketball season. I think the gods will continue their retribution against the Wolverines athletic department. I am predicting our football team falls off dramatically next season. We deserve to have that happen. Most in this fanbase will not openly say what I am saying it, but that fear is planted in all our minds. The Dark Ages are coming for our programs.

Now whether you believe in the sports gods or not (I do), I know you all want to see my friend’s prophecy come to fruition. One of our main unifying traits as Spartans is our disdain for our in-state rivals. And you know this is a rivalry with a long history that transcends sports even. If you are newer to TOC, this may be new to you. If you have been around here for a few years, than you’ve probably read this before. Without further ado, I give to you the most important article ever written on this blog.

Hopefully reading that gem rekindled your animosity for tomorrow’s opponent. So let’s get rowdy for this one. I hope some of you will be there in person to see us (hopefully) take down the wolverines and get the season sweep. I hope to see juwan howard throw some temper tantrums and get T’d up. I want to see a beat down so bad that Steven Izzo is in the game long enough to get a new career high in points.

The thing I like most about being a writer here is the fact that I get to be subjective and I get to be a fan. I would definitely not get to do this writing anywhere else. I’m looking forward to tomorrow night’s game and to the accompanying game thread. Let’s have some fun watching this.

F~¢K um!