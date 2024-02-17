GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Michigan - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road against the University of Michigan. The in-state rivalry feels a tad less heated considering the two very different directions these programs are headed at the moment. Michigan has been straight up bad most of the season (except their crazy upset of Wisconsin - who is oddly in free fall after being incredible most of the year).

This game should still bring out the competitive edge in both teams. Despite Michigan State winning 81-62 in the first matchup, that game was surprisingly competitive late in the second half. In this game, Michigan will have Dug McDaniels (he was suspended for road games during their first matchup). That could be a difference maker for the Wolverines.

Regardless, Michigan State has an opportunity to get another road win, and this time it can be against their rival.

Game Time: Saturday, February 17th at 8:00 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Fox (Streaming in the FoxSports App)

