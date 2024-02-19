Survey Time

Hope you all enjoyed your weekend, and maybe it is still going on for some of you.

Let’s get into some questions.

Presidents Day

Poll Do you have today off from work? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

*Comment with who was your favorite president.

NBA All-Star Game

Poll Did you watch NBA All-Star Game weekend? Only the All-Star Game

The game and the skills competitions

Just the skills competitions

None of it vote view results 0% Only the All-Star Game (0 votes)

0% The game and the skills competitions (0 votes)

0% Just the skills competitions (0 votes)

100% None of it (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Okay, now let’s get on to the good stuff.

MSU is in a three-way tie for 3rd in the Big Ten with Northwestern and Wisconsin, but are technically in fifth due to the tiebreakers. Remaining schedule is: vs. Iowa, vs. Ohio St., @ Purdue, vs. NW, @ Indiana.

Poll What will MSU’s record be in the final five games? 5-0

4-1

3-2

2-3

1-4

0-5 vote view results 0% 5-0 (0 votes)

100% 4-1 (1 vote)

0% 3-2 (0 votes)

0% 2-3 (0 votes)

0% 1-4 (0 votes)

0% 0-5 (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll What seed will MSU end up with in the BTT? Top 2

3

4

5

6 or below vote view results 0% Top 2 (0 votes)

100% 3 (1 vote)

0% 4 (0 votes)

0% 5 (0 votes)

0% 6 or below (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who will lead in MSU in scoring in the majority of the 5 remaining games? Tyson Walker

Malik Hall

Other vote view results 0% Tyson Walker (0 votes)

100% Malik Hall (1 vote)

0% Other (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

A quick look at our opponent from this past weekend:

Poll Should um fire juwan howard? Yes, now

Yes, at end of season

No vote view results 0% Yes, now (0 votes)

0% Yes, at end of season (0 votes)

100% No (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

*answer that one with what they should do, not what you want as a Spartan.