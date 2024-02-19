 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Survey Time

Let’s look at some topics for this week

By Oren "O" Basse
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hope you all enjoyed your weekend, and maybe it is still going on for some of you.

Let’s get into some questions.

Presidents Day

Poll

Do you have today off from work?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    No
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

*Comment with who was your favorite president.

NBA All-Star Game

Poll

Did you watch NBA All-Star Game weekend?

view results
  • 0%
    Only the All-Star Game
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The game and the skills competitions
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Just the skills competitions
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    None of it
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Okay, now let’s get on to the good stuff.

MSU is in a three-way tie for 3rd in the Big Ten with Northwestern and Wisconsin, but are technically in fifth due to the tiebreakers. Remaining schedule is: vs. Iowa, vs. Ohio St., @ Purdue, vs. NW, @ Indiana.

Poll

What will MSU’s record be in the final five games?

view results
  • 0%
    5-0
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    4-1
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    3-2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1-4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    0-5
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

What seed will MSU end up with in the BTT?

view results
  • 0%
    Top 2
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    3
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6 or below
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Who will lead in MSU in scoring in the majority of the 5 remaining games?

view results
  • 0%
    Tyson Walker
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Malik Hall
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

A quick look at our opponent from this past weekend:

Poll

Should um fire juwan howard?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes, now
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, at end of season
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    No
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

*answer that one with what they should do, not what you want as a Spartan.

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...