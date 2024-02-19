How to Watch Michigan State vs Iowa Men’s Basketball- TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State men’s basketball will host Iowa on Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes have had a wildly inconsistent season with only one consistent factor: they can score. The team averages 83 points a game and could present a challenge to the Spartans. The Spartans will need their defensive grit to make this a lower scoring affair.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 20th at 7:00 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Peacock (Yes, again)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 5pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans have won 8 of their last 10 and finally look to have turned a corner towards consistency. The play of fifth year senior Malik Hall has had a lot to do with the recent success. The forward is averaging nearly 18-points a game in Big Ten play. His multifaceted scoring has helped the team weather a nagging injury to star shooting guard Tyson Walker. Walker’s average has dipped a few points from his previous 20-points a game.

The Spartans will need other players to help carry the scoring load against the Hawkeyes. Junior Jaden Akins has flashed high scoring ability as has senior point guard AJ Hoggard. Both have been inconsistent at times this season and are coming off low scoring efforts in a win at Michigan.

The real power for the Spartans may be their defense in this matchup. The Spartans are one of the best defensive teams in the conference.

The University of Iowa

Iowa is struggling to put together a win streak this year. They have just a 7-8 record in the conference despite being one of the higher scoring squads. If Iowa can get its scoring going, they could give Michigan State a run for their money.

The problem is Iowa struggles on the road and Michigan State has looked strong at home - particularly in conference play.

Iowa is led by their guard Tony Perkins. The senior is averaging over 15-points and 4 assists a game. He’s been helped by the emergence of forward Payton Sandfort who is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games. They are two of four players for the Hawkeyes averaging double figure scoring this year. The other two are both over 6’10”, which is a lot of size for MSU to handle considering the struggling frontcourt for the Spartans.

If this is a high scoring game, that benefits Iowa. If the Spartans can hold the scoring lower, it benefits Michigan State.

Predictions:

BBD: 74-66 MSU win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.