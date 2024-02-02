How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans are facing off against the Maryland Terrapins for the second time in about two weeks. The first game was a tight battle of runs, with the Spartans jumping out to a big half time lead that was eaten away by the Terrapins. In the end, Michigan State held on for a two point win, but the game was always in doubt.

This showdown should be equally tight.

Game Time: Saturday, February 3rd at 5:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Fox

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 3pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans are starting to build some momentum in the Big Ten. After starting 1-4 in the conference they are now 5-5, their lone recent loss in the conference was against high powered Wisconsin.

The Spartans are relying on their veteran backcourt - and even making up for their star player, Tyson Walker, being in a bit of a slump. In each of their wins it has been either AJ Hoggard, Jaden Akins or backup point guard Tre Holloman having a big game. Walker is reportedly battling a groin injury and those have a tendency to linger.

Michigan State will need points produced by their guards and a consistent effort from fifth year senior Malik Hall. As always, the Spartans will need to overcome the lack of scoring from their center position - a problem against a Maryland team with some talented and athletic front court players.

Maryland University

Maryland has had an up and down season. Some of their players have had great individual games, like forward Julian Reese’s recent 15-point, 16-rebound effort in a win against Nebraska. But they have yet to really put it all together for a consistent run.

The Terrapins will be looking for revenge against the Spartans for their two point loss. Maryland proved in the second half of their first game that they can shut the Spartans down for long stretches. The Terrapins allowed only 17 points in the second half of that game.

If Maryland can play consistent defense and find scoring from their front court they could give Michigan State a real fight.

Predictions:

BBD: 71-66 Michigan State win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.