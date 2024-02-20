GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Iowa - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is taking on Iowa’s high scoring men’s basketball team. The Spartans are winners of eight of their last ten while the Hawkeyes have struggled to string together wins this year.

Iowa’s conference record is only 7-8 but they are one of the higher scoring teams in the league. This could be a test for the Spartans defense.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 20th at 7:00 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Peacock (Yes, again)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: