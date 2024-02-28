Survey Time

The regular season is down to three games. It has obviously been a disappointing season, and there is popular opinion that the Spartans will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in a quarter-century. Let’s take a look at how TOC Nation is thinking on a few issues.
Poll
What will MSU’s record be over the final 3 games?
-
1%
3-0
-
40%
2-1
-
52%
1-2
-
6%
0-3
Poll
Will MSU make the NCAA Tournament?
-
77%
Yes
-
22%
No
Poll
Will Xavier Booker start the next game?
-
51%
Yes
-
48%
No
Poll
How many more seasons will Tom Izzo coach at MSU?
-
5%
This is his last season
-
20%
One more season
-
40%
Two more seasons
-
34%
At least three more seasons
Poll
Would you be interested in participating in a TOC NCAA Tournament Pool?
-
44%
Yes
-
55%
No
