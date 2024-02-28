 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Survey Time

Let’s see how we are feeling now.

By Oren "O" Basse
Ohio State v Michigan State Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The regular season is down to three games. It has obviously been a disappointing season, and there is popular opinion that the Spartans will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in a quarter-century. Let’s take a look at how TOC Nation is thinking on a few issues.

Poll

What will MSU’s record be over the final 3 games?

view results
  • 1%
    3-0
    (2 votes)
  • 40%
    2-1
    (53 votes)
  • 52%
    1-2
    (69 votes)
  • 6%
    0-3
    (8 votes)
132 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will MSU make the NCAA Tournament?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (102 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (30 votes)
132 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Xavier Booker start the next game?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes
    (67 votes)
  • 48%
    No
    (62 votes)
129 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many more seasons will Tom Izzo coach at MSU?

view results
  • 5%
    This is his last season
    (7 votes)
  • 20%
    One more season
    (27 votes)
  • 40%
    Two more seasons
    (53 votes)
  • 34%
    At least three more seasons
    (45 votes)
132 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Would you be interested in participating in a TOC NCAA Tournament Pool?

view results
  • 44%
    Yes
    (46 votes)
  • 55%
    No
    (57 votes)
103 votes total Vote Now

