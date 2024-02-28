Survey Time

The regular season is down to three games. It has obviously been a disappointing season, and there is popular opinion that the Spartans will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in a quarter-century. Let’s take a look at how TOC Nation is thinking on a few issues.

Poll What will MSU's record be over the final 3 games? 3-0

2-1

1-2

0-3
1% 3-0 (2 votes)

40% 2-1 (53 votes)

52% 1-2 (69 votes)

6% 0-3 (8 votes) 132 votes total

Poll Will MSU make the NCAA Tournament? Yes

No
77% Yes (102 votes)

22% No (30 votes) 132 votes total

Poll Will Xavier Booker start the next game? Yes

No
51% Yes (67 votes)

48% No (62 votes) 129 votes total

Poll How many more seasons will Tom Izzo coach at MSU? This is his last season

One more season

Two more seasons

At least three more seasons
5% This is his last season (7 votes)

20% One more season (27 votes)

40% Two more seasons (53 votes)

34% At least three more seasons (45 votes) 132 votes total