GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Maryland - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State looks to repeat its win against Maryland and climb into the upper third of the Big Ten.

By BrandonBD
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is hosting Maryland’s men’s basketball team. These two teams faced off in college park less than two weeks ago. In that game, the Spartans held on for a two point lead after building a 12 point lead at half after a 17-1 run. Maryland held Michigan State to only 17 points in the second half, an anemic scoring performance that almost cost the Spartans the game.

This matchup promises to be a tight one as Maryland’s front court has continued to excel while Michigan State’s continues to struggle.

Game Time: Saturday, February 3rd at 5:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Fox

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • How much will Tyson Walker’s groin injury limit him?
  • Who needs to step up to replace Walker’s offense?
  • Can Michigan State’s frontcourt hold up against Maryland?
  • What would be the front court rotation you’d suggest Tom Izzo deploy?

