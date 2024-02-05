How to Watch Michigan State at Minnesota - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is on the road against Minnesota this week. The game is a homecoming for sophomore Tre Holloman, who will be playing his first collegiate game in his home state. Holloman has developed into a key player for the Spartans this year and will reportedly have more than 30 supporters in the stands.

Minnesota will be looking to ruin that homecoming and claw their way above .500 in the Big Ten. They have a few experienced players that will make the Spartans work - just like they did in their earlier season matchup won by Michigan State.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 6th at 9:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Peacock (Yes, the streaming service)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans are coming off a tough win against Maryland. Michigan State may have led for all but one minute of that game, but it was a defensive battle from tip to final whistle. If the Spartans can get their legs under them, they could be coming into form and present a huge challenge to the Golden Gophers.

The Spartans are led by Tyson Walker who seems to be recovered from a shooting slump related to a groin injury. Walker has a chance to become the first Spartan under Tom Izzo to average 20+ points per game across an entire season.

The squad has also been helped by the emergence of a more consistent and dominant Malik Hall. The fifth year senior took over the Maryland game late to extend and seal the win. Hall is helping the team replace the lack of post scoring presence from their centers. The team simply flows better with post offense complimenting one of the better shooting three point backcourts in conference play.

In the end though, Michigan State has been at its best when its defense is frustrating the opponent’s offenses. It will be hard for them to hold Minnesota’s big man, Dawson Garcia, down. Garcia scored 22-points in the teams previous matchup.

Minnesota University

Minnesota is led by their big man, Dawson Garcia. The 6’11” junior leads the team in points per game (17.7) and rebounds (6.8). He also chips in about two assists a game. His size and athleticism will be a challenge for the Spartans defenders.

On the outside, freshman Cam Christie can light it up. The younger brother to former Spartan (and now LA Laker) Max Christie is shooting just under 40% from three on high volume. When he scores in double figures, Minnesota can be tough to beat. In the last matchup against Michigan State the talented young shooter only had 8-points. If the Spartans can repeat that defensive performance, the Gophers will have a tough night.

If the Spartans truly want to stop Minnesota, it will need to contain the playmaking of Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins averages 7.8 assists per game and forces about 2 steals a game. The 5’11” junior will have a tough time against Michigan State’s perimeter defenders, and he lacks the size that has caused problems for the Spartan defenders at times this year. Hawkins missed the first matchup between these two teams, meaning he will be a whole new element for the Spartans to deal with in this game.

Predictions:

BBD: 78-71 Michigan State win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.