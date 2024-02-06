 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Minnesota - Men’s Basketball

Minnesota is looking for revenge as it hosts a Spartan squad looking to solidify itself in the upper third of the Big Ten rankings.

By BrandonBD
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is on the road to face a feisty Minnesota team. The Men’s basketball showdown features two teams battling to be above 500 in the conference and make a case to be in the upper third of the league.

In a league so full of parity this year, this could be a game where the Spartans start to separate themselves from the crowded middle of the pack.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 6th at 9:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Peacock (Yes, the streaming service)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • This is a homecoming game for Tre Holloman, will he rise to the occasion or be pushing too hard?
  • Tyson Walker looked healthier last game, can he return to his 20+ points a game?
  • Will we see more Jaxon Kohler or even Xavier Booker in this game?

