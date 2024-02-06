GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Minnesota - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road to face a feisty Minnesota team. The Men’s basketball showdown features two teams battling to be above 500 in the conference and make a case to be in the upper third of the league.
In a league so full of parity this year, this could be a game where the Spartans start to separate themselves from the crowded middle of the pack.
Game Time: Tuesday, February 6th at 9:00pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: Peacock (Yes, the streaming service)
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- This is a homecoming game for Tre Holloman, will he rise to the occasion or be pushing too hard?
- Tyson Walker looked healthier last game, can he return to his 20+ points a game?
- Will we see more Jaxon Kohler or even Xavier Booker in this game?
