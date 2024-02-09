Rivalry Week on the Ice 2.0 - MSU Hockey at Michigan Series Thread, How to Watch, and Quick Facts

The most played series in college hockey returns to the ice for their last hurrah together in the regular season this weekend, as the 9th ranked Spartans hit the road to tangle with #11 Michigan.

GAME TIMES: Game 1 at Yost Ice Arena - Friday February 9 at 7 PM, Game 2 at Little Caesars Arena - Saturday February 10 at 8:30 PM

WATCH THE GAMES: Friday on BTN+, Saturday on BTN

Comment and follow live in the comments

It’s been a fairly quick turnaround for both teams, as they last met just three weeks ago in a home-and-home series, with one game in East Lansing and another in Ann Arbor. In that series, no home fan went home happy with Michigan prevailing at Munn and MSU returning the favor the next night at Yost.

This weekend, MSU sacrifices one of its home games to host the annual Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With both teams playing well at this late stage of the season, the atmosphere with the split crowd should be electric.

Quick Facts

Michigan

Since the last time MSU and Michigan met on the ice, Michigan has played two series on the road in Madison and Columbus. The Wolverines split their weekend series against the Badgers, cruising to a 5-1 victory in the opener before falling to Wisconsin 6-5. Last weekend in Columbus, Michigan took care of business against the bottom-feeding Buckeyes, 4-2 in the opener and 4-1 in the finale.

Generally, a Michigan team riding a 3 game winning streak is not one you want to face.

Michigan State

Since victoriously leaving the ice at Yost Ice Arena on January 10, the Spartans have played two series against Big Ten competition, and split both. Against Minnesota, the Spartans won a Friday night nailbiter 3-2 before dropping the next night’s contest 5-1. Last week, MSU traveled to South Bend, where Notre Dame popped the Spartans in the mouth, winning 4-1 in the opener before MSU got its revenge in a 4-0 win, with Trey Augustine getting the shutout.

This weekend’s series is the last time the two squads will face each other in the regular season, before MSU hosts Ohio State next weekend for the final series in East Lansing of the season. Friday night’s game is streamed only on BTN+, while Saturday’s Duel in the D will be live on BTN.

Follow along in the comments for what should be a tremendous series.