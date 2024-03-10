GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Indiana - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road against Indiana’s men’s basketball team. Both teams are playing for seeding in the Big Ten tournament and hopes of an NCAA tournament bid. Michigan State needs one win to reach the traditional 20-win milestone for the tournament, and the recently surging Indiana is trying to prove they belong despite an overall 17-13 record.

Game Time: Sunday, March 10th at 4:30 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Debate Points/Things to Watch: