 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Indiana - Men’s Basketball

The Spartans are on the road for their regular season finale hungry for a win that will give them 20 on the season and help secure their place in the NCAA tournament.

By BrandonBD
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is on the road against Indiana’s men’s basketball team. Both teams are playing for seeding in the Big Ten tournament and hopes of an NCAA tournament bid. Michigan State needs one win to reach the traditional 20-win milestone for the tournament, and the recently surging Indiana is trying to prove they belong despite an overall 17-13 record.

Game Time: Sunday, March 10th at 4:30 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Does Michigan State have any answer at the center position?
  • Can Jaden Akins (and AJ Hoggard for that matter) find ways to start scoring again?
  • Will MSU use the small lineup of Hoggard - Walker - Akins - Holloman - Hall in this game?
  • How important is this game to Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament chances?

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...