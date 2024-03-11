Michigan State Chokes Against Indiana: Post Game Grades for The Spartans

Michigan State traveled to Bloomington, Indiana for their regular season finale and choked away a win. The one point loss to Indiana means the Spartans end the regular season losing 4 of their last 5 games. The Spartans spent the first 15-minutes looking like one of the worst teams in the country, the middle fifteen minutes looking like one of the best, and finishing the game looking like a team reliant on one play (spoiler: Tyson Walker).

The play was so extremely different in those three phases of the game that it was hard to give out grades that encompassed it all. But hard is not an excuse, so you can see the grades for the Spartans below.

Editor’s Note: I want to apologize for the lack of post game grades after the most recent games. The short answer is sometimes life gets in the way. I was unavoidably away for a stretch in part making sure I pay attention to family (don’t worry, it was a good thing - but a “family is most important” period of time). I hope this community can forgive, as I enjoy providing my insight - or what passes for insight! - to spark debate with you all. Let me know in the comments if you: A) didn’t notice; B) Are fine with me missing some time and just don’t want it to be a habit; C) Want me to do some recap grades/takes on the end of season run (beyond this Indiana game).

Details of the Curve for this Game: This time of year basically every game is important. The Spartans have proven themselves able to beat (almost) anyone and lose to anyone. There is no clear sense of where the Spartans are in the talent level curve, so it’s hard to put a curve on this. Indiana is the less talented team so in theory MSU should be expected to perform better than them, making the curve a bit against Michigan State. But this game will most likely be straight up considering the struggles of late.

Offense:

The offensive struggles for Michigan State carried over into the start of the game. The Spartans started 0-5 before getting a three pointer from AJ Hoggard.

The Spartans looked slow and out of sorts. It didn’t help that Xavier Booker in his second start looked lost offensively. He failed to get position multiple times to set screens, never presented himself for a pass in the paint, and got left relatively uselessly at the three point line waiting. Indiana’s big man is athletic enough to cover Booker all over the court and strong enough to push him around.

Beyond Booker though, the Spartan back court looked like a shell of its once confident self. A Tyson Walker turnover for a layup triggered a rare early timeout by Tom Izzo. It simply does not matter who starts at center if the rest of this team looks like this.

Coming out of a timeout, the Spartans showed a bit more fight with Tre Holloman on the floor. A drive toward the bucket actually created some offense. But it was too little. Hoggard looked out of sync, as did the entire offense. Tyson Walker had at least two turnovers in the first six and a half minutes - that’s shocking (technically only one was credited to him). At the center position, Jaxon Kohler repeatedly used excellent footwork to create good looks at the basket and then failed to complete the play (or got blocked).

I could detail the strategies, rotations, and opportunities blown by this offense in the late first half period of the game but it is simpler to say this: Michigan State could not shoot. No one was hitting shots.

To make it worse, the Spartans started turning the ball over. Jaden Akins had two turnovers that were straight up bone-head mistakes. The second was one bringing the ball up the floor and he somehow traveled. I watched it three times, there is simply no explanation for that turnover.

Tyson Walker stepped into this mess and tried to create something out of nothing. He single handedly doubled the Spartans’ offensive output. It gave the team a bit of juice.

Finally, the Spartans were finding the range with their shots. The Spartans cut the lead to 11 after AJ Hoggard’s second three pointer of the game. Malik Hall started posting up and converting shots. Hall’s offensive rebound and put back closed the half and left the Spartans down only 5 at half time. That gap felt inconceivable only a few minutes before.

The second half started with the Spartans committing to the three pointer and rebounding. Walker opened the half with a three. Then Akins took five threes and hit two in the opening minutes. It gave MSU its first lead of the game 38-36 three minutes into the half.

Michigan State carried their offensive run from the first half into the second with a stretch of play outsourcing Indiana 20-2. Even as Indiana found a way to score again, the Spartans were finding points to stay just ahead.

Tyson Walker scored 7-straight at one point and was the focal point of the Spartan offense. The difference from the first half was the fifth year senior’s production was actually supported by scoring from the rest of the roster.

AJ Hoggard crossed into double digit scoring before the 11-minute mark in the second half. On a rare miss from Walker, Carson Cooper flew at the basket for an offensive rebound and put back slam.

Then the offense dried up. Indiana tightened up their attention on Walker (and were physically draped all over him off the ball). It stymied Michigan State. Oddly, Hall was not getting many offensive touches during this stretch, and with Carson Cooper on the floor it left almost no post presence for the Spartans.

The Spartans were still able to keep the game close - and tied going into the final minute of play - with gutsy effort. Walker particularly found ways to get buckets, including a phenomenal drive and hesitation that tied it up with just under two minutes left.

The game was tied at the one minute mark, and Michigan State had the ball. They missed the shot, and Carson Cooper missed the put back attempt. It was a good look - and a good rebound - that went for nothing.

Similarly, the final play of the game saw Tyson Walker heave up a long layup. The missed shot went to Indiana as time expired. Walker was the guy Michigan State wanted taking that shot, and he simply could not convert after carrying his team the whole game.

The final stats for the Spartans were not pretty. Michigan State tallied 64 points total, with 30 of those coming from Tyson Walker. Walker was 11 of 21 from the field and 4-8 from three. He hit all four of his free throws and added three assists and three steals. He was simply incredible all game (until that last shot).

While the Spartans appeared more functional offensively for a stretch of the game, the recent futility of the offense was still on display. Malik Hall was limited to only 7 points (though he did chip in 7 rebounds), which makes sense as he was going against much larger and more athletic front court in Indiana.

Akins and Hoggard were both in double digits (10 points each), but neither gave the team a reliable offensive weapon. Akins was 2-9 from three. While he found other ways to contribute, he was not a reliable offensive weapon. The same description can be said of Hoggard. And once again, Michigan State got nothing from the bench (Tre Holloman had 2 points), and essentially nothing from the center position (the four players at that position combined for 5 points).

Take Walker out of the mix and this was clearly a failing offensive performance. With him in it, the grade goes up a bit.

Offensive Grade: D+

Defense:

Earlier this year the Spartans could hang their hat on defense. Even at the start of the season when they were shooting horribly from three, their defense kept them in some games. When the shooting came around - like it did against Baylor - it combined with the stout defense to create some big wins. Those days felt long, long ago in the opening five minutes. Indiana got essentially whatever it wanted in shots and rebounding (offensive and defensive). Indiana looked like it wanted to play this game - Michigan State did not.

The Spartans took a time out after failing behind 12-3 in the first five minutes. The results out of the timeout were even worse. Indiana exploded for another 7-points and barely looked challenged scoring the basketball as they ran out to a 15-point lead.

The Spartan defense found some actual grit late in the first half. Three possessions in a row, MSU got steals. While the first two turned into Spartan turnovers, the third led to a strong post move by Malik Hall. It was a welcome sign of life for Michigan State.

In the closing minutes, the Spartans forced 5 turnovers. Not all of them led to points, but enough did. The Spartans were only down 5 points at half time, having substantially slowed down Indiana’s scoring.

The tight defense carried over into the second half. Michigan State triggered a 12-2 run to open the second half by taking the ball away from the Hoosiers through steals in rebounds. It was night and day from the early going in the first half, and an appropriate flipping of the scoring from the early going as well.

Indiana found an answer to Michigan State’s big offensive run in a familiar place: Ware. Indiana’s standout Sophomore scored 10 of his team’s 12 points in the first 9-minutes of the second half. The Spartans simply had no defender capable of countering the 7-footer. Mady Sissoko committed three fouls in limited time, Carson Cooper looked overmatched, and Kohler got beat regularly giving up too much size.

The problems really started for Michigan State when Indiana found success from outside. Back to back threes before the ten minute mark gave the Hoosier’s back the lead. Each shot came with Ware drawing attention playing well outside. The Spartans looked a bit lost against this inverted formation by the Hoosiers. It helped fuel an 8-0 run.

The game became a rock fight from there on out. Michigan State had a bit of success denying entry passes to Ware with Carson Cooper on the floor. Cooper is taller than Kohler and more disciplined than Sissoko. Still, Indiana was finding ways to score, including when Cooper would foul. A key defensive effort came from Akins grabbing two late rebounds - including one late from Ware.

Michigan State kept Indiana from building a lead late. Still, they let Indiana have their way too often. The front court for the Hoosiers was simply too much for the Spartans, as they were outscored 40-22 in the paint. The defensive problems for the Spartans started and ended with their work on Ware. They allowed the 7-foot Sophomore to score 28 points and pull down 12 rebounds. Indiana’s other two forwards combined for 29 points. Those three players were why Indiana was in position to win the game.

Michigan State still held the Hoosiers 8 points below their season average, and limited the damage where they could. The defensive effort to climb back from and early 17-point deficit should not be ignored. The grade reflects that effort and the even up play late.

Defensive Grade: B-

Transition:

The early going of this game (and potentially the problems of the last four games) was typified by the first true transition opportunity for the Spartans. Izzo had already been forced to call a timeout and Indiana took a 15-3 lead after a wide open three. The Spartans inbounded fast and got the ball to a streaking Jaden Akins. Classic Spartan basketball. Akins got the ball in stride, streamed past his defender and headed to the basket. Instead of playing through contact, Akins took a half step to the side to avoid a second defender and gave himself an awkward angle at the basket. The layup hit the front rim, the back rim and then rolled back out. That was an ‘everything but the basket’ type of play. Meaning everything they did was right, but they still missed the bucket.

Like the other phases of the game, Indiana found ways to exploit the Spartans’ lethargy. After a missed three by Malik Hall, Indiana’s center Ware gathered the rebound and launched the ball down court. The full court toss ended in a layup before most of Michigan State’s players had even realized they were on defense.

On two possessions in a row late in the first half, MSU found ways to bobble transition opportunities. On the first, AJ Hoggard tips a pass, gathers the ball and passes ahead to Holloman. Holloman unfortunately took his eye off the pass to look forward and bobbled the catch out of bounds. On the next play, Malik Hall deflected a pass, the ball got to Hoggard who passed it back to Hall who then bobbled the ball as he tried to euro-step into a layup. Yes, that play should have been a foul, but it looked awkward enough to also be Hall’s mistake.

On a positive note, Tyson Walker hit a beautiful corner three in transition. It was part of a late first half push that closed the gap substantially.

In the second half, the offense was flowing early. Michigan State was getting out early and hitting shots.

Jaden Akins showed flashes of the player everyone wishes he was consistently on a great transition play. His one handed flying slam in transition helped keep Michigan State in the game when the half court offense dried up. He went to the bucket with confidence and slammed it home with authority. Too often his angles have looked tentative in transition.

On the defensive end, Akins recovered from bobbling a flying attempt at an offensive rebound, to sprint back in transition and grab a long pass out of the air. It was the type of ‘walking on air’ play he flashed as a freshman. It was very welcome in this game.

In the end, transition was simply not enough of a factor. MSU technically lost the scoring battle in this phase, credited with only 7 fast break points to 9 by ESPN.

Michigan State absolutely needed more from its transition game considering how much they gave up against the Hoosier’s front court. That need lowers this grade more than it potentially deserves. But the sloppy play on multiple opportunities was enough to make the difference in a one-point game. So the grade is low.

Transition Grade: C-

Coaching:

The first coaching decision of note came before the game started: Xavier Booker back in the starting lineup. The Booker factor has taken over commentary of the end of the season - even feeling louder than the dismay over the Spartans losing 3 of the last 4. Starting Booker is fascinating in this game considering the absolute offensive dominance Indiana is capable of showing in the front court (their two leading scorers are a center and forward). The decision seemed to rely on trading offensive spark for defense - potentially an admission that no one in Michigan State’s four options at center truly plays lock down defense this year.

The early returns with Booker were not great. I could list the deficiencies but the overall result was not his fault. He was playing with four veterans who looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Bloomington, Indiana. The post-mortem on this year must figure out why it feels like Izzo either lost this team, or allowed his players to lose this season.

Focusing on the coaching decisions for this game, at least Tom Izzo decided to call a time out early. The first five minutes were bad, and the team desperately needed a reset. Not waiting for the 16-minute time out was smart and out of character. It didn’t really do anything to help.

Michigan State’s rotation looked like a total mess in this game. Jaxon Kohler was the first off the bench to replace Xavier Booker. Out of the timeout, Tyson Walker got an extended breather by inserting Tre Holloman. That is usually Hoggard that comes out that early, and Walker who stays in. From there, Cooper came in before Sissoko - who was officially the last rotation player off the bench.

The lineups didn’t seem to fit, nor did they seem to have an angle of attack specific to them. This is a sign of how little this team seems to have figured out in terms of its internal pecking order and a coach searching for something - anything - to spark his team.

The Spartans finally found some rhythm and grit late in the first half. They found it with Sissoko and Kohler at the five. Izzo stuck with that to start the second half going with Kohler over Booker at the five. The stretch of play resulted in a 20-2 run from the Spartans. A lot of things started to go right that had nothing to do with the decision on Booker, but it was an interesting return to what felt like the standard rotation just a few weeks ago.

Particularly in the early going of the second half, the veteran rotation with Kohler looked like everyone knew where they needed to be. A huge improvement was Kohler’s rebounding. He and Hall helped keep multiple possessions alive.

Down the stretch of the second half Izzo went with Cooper at the five. He had a few good moments but also fouled a lot on defense.

Izzo set his team up with timeouts down the stretch. For the critics that hate his conservative approach, Izzo was able to call an early first half timeout and still had two key timeouts available in the final 2 minutes. The most important was the ability to take a timeout with 14.5 seconds left, his team down one point.

The play call was decent but seemingly a little thin in its layering. An isolation call for Walker looked great until Indiana had a defender drop off a cutting AJ Hoggard to step into Walker’s driving lane. The clear out was so well executed that Walker had no one to dump the ball off to. Instead he was left to force up a one handed scoop from too far out. Walker has hit that shot before, just not this time. The Spartans tapped at the ball a few times, but Indiana came up with the rebound and time expired. A one point loss that was yet another, would-coulda-shoulda loss for the Spartans.

This game was all over the map for the Spartans. And as such for the grade on the coach.

Do you blame Izzo for the terrible start? Do you credit Izzo with inspiring his guys to claw their way back into the game? Do you credit Izzo for being aggressive by starting Xavier Booker? Or do you find fault playing the freshman to almost zero impact against an Indiana front court that was clearly too talented and physical for the highly rated recruit? Do you blame Izzo for the final shot being missed, or credit him for making sure Walker got a shot at the basket?

Considering Izzo adapted his approach during the game, this grade is going to be higher than many may want to give him. Izzo used an early time out to try and get his team on track. He kept his timeouts so they were available for two late crucial timeouts. He wasn’t afraid to cycle players in and out looking for a spark when the team looked completely lost. He also wasn’t afraid to go back to his veterans as they found their footing and fought their way back. Down the stretch, he trusted his veterans and went with the one center who looked semi decent in this game: Carson Cooper. Coaches can’t make the shots, and this game was lost in the details on the court - not the strategic decisions off of it.

Coaching Grade: B

Overall:

The Spartans coughed up another game they absolutely needed. They let themselves fall behind 17 in the first half before utterly dominating Indiana for almost 15 minutes of the game. The team that outplayed the Hoosiers for a 20-2 stretch should not have lost. The same way the team that was up 12 points on Ohio State with less than ten minutes left should not have lost that game. Yet, here the Spartans are again, on the losing end of a one shot game.

This type of inconsistent play could be understandable early in the season. It could be understandable if the freshman were leading the way. Instead, the freshman (Booker and Carr) combined for 9 total minutes on the court. Yes, Booker was on the court for the first four minutes of utter incompetence that started the game, but it was not really his fault. Instead, it was the veterans who oversaw both the team falling behind big, and the team flipping the game into a big lead.

It was also those veterans that coughed the game up with at least two shots to win the game in the final minute.

This was a team loss. Outside of a truly heroic effort from Tyson Walker, the team had very few solid individual performances. Crediting the rebounding of Akins and Hall (as well as Cooper in the second half) feels like searching for nice things to say.

This team played like people hoping the season would simply end for too much of this game. Even when they woke up and fought back, it looked like it exhausted them to care. That start, and the ineffectual finish are the key drivers of this admittedly harsh overall grade.

Overall Grade: D+

