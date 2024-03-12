How to Watch Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament against Minnesota - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

It’s finally “March” and it’s time for the Spartans to prove what they’ve said all year: they can turn it on for tournament time. This year, the Spartans absolutely need the Big Ten Tournament to prove themselves worthy of the NCAA tournament. After an end of season skid, Michigan State needs to at least beat Minnesota and possibly win a second game to secure their spot in (true) March Madness.

Game Time: Thursday, March 14th at 12 Noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)

The Spartans lost 4 of their last 5 games in the regular season. Two of those losses came in games decided by one shot. Except for a good effort against Purdue, that final stretch of the season saw the Spartans offense essentially disappear.

Tyson Walker continues to lead the team in scoring, and contributed 30 points in their season finale loss against Indiana. His fellow fifth year senior, Malik Hall has been solid during that stretch but everyone else has essentially disappeared. AJ Hoggard rarely imposes his will on games anymore, and Jaden Akins has shot poorly.

During the losing streak, the center position has gone from a weakness to a total mess. After not playing him most of the season, Tom Izzo started freshman Xavier Booker for two of the final five games at the five spot. This initially made fans ecstatic, The highly touted recruit had some early positive impact but has not scored in the last two games. It’s unclear who is the starting center anymore, or who even gives the Spartans a lift.

The reality is success for Michigan State in March won’t hinge on the center spot. It will rely on the veterans who were expected to lead this team to greatness. If Michigan State falls to Minnesota it may unofficially end any hope of an NCAA bid. A bid that looks shaky considering the late season slide.

On paper, Minnesota looks very similar to the Spartans. Like Michigan State, the Gophers have lost 4 of their last 5. Worse than the Spartans they’ve lost 6 of their last 9 since beating Michigan State 59-56 on February 6th.

The Gophers beat Michigan State despite their best player, Dawson Garcia being mostly contained. Minnesota won because freshman Cam Christie (brother of former Spartan Max Christie) poured in 19 points, shooting 5 of 7 from three. They also won because Michigan State could not score - a problem that went from a one game fluke to a crisis as the Spartans finished the regular season.

The Gophers are hungry to prove themselves in the Big Ten Tournament. They are facing a team in Michigan State that is desperate for a win.

This game may come down to if Michigan State can rediscover itself, or if Minnesota can exploit the tailspin the Spartans are in.

