GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is kicking off their tournament season with a matchup against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans lost to Minnesota in the regular season but are hoping to make a statement today proving themselves worthy of the NCAA Tournament.

Game Time: Thursday, March 14th at 12 Noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: