 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State takes on Minnesota in the 2nd round of the Big Ten Tournament. This game is about this tournament and the Spartans hopes for the NCAA

By BrandonBD
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Minnesota Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is kicking off their tournament season with a matchup against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans lost to Minnesota in the regular season but are hoping to make a statement today proving themselves worthy of the NCAA Tournament.

Game Time: Thursday, March 14th at 12 Noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Who should be playing center for the Spartans? Is there a clear option in your opinion?
  • Can Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard find their offense against Minnesota?
  • How much of an improvement do you expect out of the Spartans for true “March”?

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...