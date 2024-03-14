GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is kicking off their tournament season with a matchup against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans lost to Minnesota in the regular season but are hoping to make a statement today proving themselves worthy of the NCAA Tournament.
Game Time: Thursday, March 14th at 12 Noon (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: BTN (Streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Who should be playing center for the Spartans? Is there a clear option in your opinion?
- Can Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard find their offense against Minnesota?
- How much of an improvement do you expect out of the Spartans for true “March”?
Loading comments...