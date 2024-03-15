GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is matching up against number one seed Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans recently played Purdue tight in Mackey Arena showing their potential to take down the top seed.
Game Time: Friday, March 15th at 12 noon (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: BTN (Streaming in the FoxSports App with a BTN subscription)
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Does Michigan State need this game to get into the NCAA Tournament?
- How would you approach Zach Edey and the usage of the Michigan State front court?
- Will the bench show up like it did against Minnesota?
