Spartan Hockey Skates In Big Ten Semifinals Today

We Spartans still have a team to cheer for this weekend as our men’s hockey team does battle in the Big Ten semifinals this evening. After winning the regular season championship and earning a bye in last weekend’s quarterfinal round, MSU gets back to work from the friendly confines of Munn Ice Arena.

When: 6:30 PM

TV: BTN

Radio: 1240 AM

What To Know: MSU won the season series against OSU three games to one. The Spartans swept a weekend series down in Columbus back in November, winning 6-0 and 6-4. The two teams split the February series in East Lansing with the Buckeyes winning 6-2 before the Spartans avenged the loss with a 5-2 victory the next night.

This game is a single-elimination contest with the winner advancing to the final next weekend to take on the winner of Minnesota vs. um, which takes place right after our semifinal tonight. That game is at Minnesota. If MSU defeats Ohio State, they would host the final as well.