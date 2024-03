I kind of wish I did not do that Bubble Watch article yesterday, because now I know how much of a worst-case scenario Saturday turned out to be. And now I am a bit worried about tonight’s Selection Show. Let’s see how you are all feeling about it.

Poll Do you think MSU will hear its name called Sunday night? Yes

Yes, but for first four

No

And a reminder, TOC will be doing a pool for the tournament. I will put that out tonight.